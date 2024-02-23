Around lunchtime on the afternoon of Thursday, February 22, a heavy police presence was seen on Upper Dock Street in the city centre, which attracted a crowd.

Gwent Police said officers attended the scene with a van and remained on scene for some time in the afternoon.

In a statement to the Argus, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of theft on Upper Dock Street, Newport, at around 12.40pm on Thursday, February 22.

"Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a class B drug.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

