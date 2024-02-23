A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of theft and drug possession after causing a scene in Newport city centre yesterday.
Around lunchtime on the afternoon of Thursday, February 22, a heavy police presence was seen on Upper Dock Street in the city centre, which attracted a crowd.
Gwent Police said officers attended the scene with a van and remained on scene for some time in the afternoon.
In a statement to the Argus, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of theft on Upper Dock Street, Newport, at around 12.40pm on Thursday, February 22.
"Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a class B drug.
"He remains in police custody at this time."
