While out on patrol last weekend, officers spotted a stolen vehicle with false number plates and pursued it through the village in Caerphilly county borough.

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and the occupants were arrested on suspicion of robbery and drug offences.

The car was stopped on the A469 near Rhymney.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Caerphilly and a 26-year-old woman were arrested as a result of the chase, and have since been released on bail.