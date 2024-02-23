TWO people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and drug offences following a short car chase with police through the village of Pontlottyn.
While out on patrol last weekend, officers spotted a stolen vehicle with false number plates and pursued it through the village in Caerphilly county borough.
Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and the occupants were arrested on suspicion of robbery and drug offences.
The car was stopped on the A469 near Rhymney.
Gwent Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Caerphilly and a 26-year-old woman were arrested as a result of the chase, and have since been released on bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article