Employees at The Care Collective were told on Monday, February 19, that jobs are at risk of redundancy across the organisation.

The charity is based at County Hospital in Griffithstown, Pontypool.

Staff have been placed on a consultation exercise, with the business putting this measure down to "significant and urgent financial difficulties".

The Care Collective has been providing services for unpaid carers and people with care needs for more than 30 years, and employs around 100 people.

People can access services across Gwent, Cardiff and the Vale as well as Cwm Taf Morgannwg.

Unpaid carers can access a range of services at the business including health and money advice, emotional support, help with their caring role and how to apply for grants.

A spokesperson for The Care Collective said: “Staff of The Care Collective were advised on February 19, 2024, that jobs were at risk of redundancy across the organisation.

"This is due to significant and urgent financial difficulties faced by the charity and concerns regarding its viability in its current form.

"A staff consultation exercise is now under way.”