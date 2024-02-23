TRAIN services to Barry and Penarth were disrupted this morning, Friday, February 23, after reports a person had been hit by a train.
Services between Barry Island, Penarth and Cardiff Central were affected by the incident, and were either delayed or cancelled.
Emergency services were called to the scene to conduct a full search of the area, while the search took place all lines were closed for some time.
Lines were re-opened at 8.15am after British Transport Police confirmed no person had been hit.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Cathays railway station at 5.40am today (23 February) to reports of a possible casualty on the tracks.
“Officers conducted a full area search and thankfully confirmed this to be a near miss.”
While many services returned to good service, there are still minor delays on the following Vale of Glamorgan lines.
- Cardiff – Barry Island: Minor delays;
- Barry – Bridgend: Major delays;
- Cardiff to Penarth: Minor delays.
Transport for Wales were contacted for comment, all information of train services were correct at the time of publication.
