Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Gianna Sophia Lao-Beer was born on December 8, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 6ozs. She is the first child of Sophia and Matthew Lao-Beer, of New Inn.

Hadley-James Ivor Brunnock was born on February 8, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 14oz. His parents are Carly and Ashley Brunnock, of Newport, and his siblings are Romeo, 15, and Macie-Lou, 10.

Twins Mason and Myles Jones were born on January 4, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 6oz and 5lbs 11oz. Mum and dad are Hollie and Nathan Jones, of Tredegar. The boys were born naturally. Myles spent two days in the special care unit but they were soon reunited.