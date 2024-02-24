Benjamin Brown, 41, raided Newport County AFC fans’ Bar Amber on the city’s High Street on Monday, January 8.

As well as the significant financial loss, the pub was left to pick up the tab from the damage the defendant caused during the burglary.

Brown, of Grenville Close, High Cross, Newport pleaded guilty to the offence.

The defendant had worn a mask during the raid and is a “professional criminal”, the city magistrates’ court was told.

Benjamin Brown

He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

At the time of the break-in, Bar Amber wrote on social media: “To say we are devastated is an understatement, lots of damage and financial costs incurred.

“Hopefully, there will be some evidence to find the culprit.

“We want to thank the volunteers who gave their time and effort, also thank you to Mccans, Le Pub and Cocos for your help.”

Brown had also been charged with a burglary at tapas bar the Tickle Trout on December 30 last year and at the Select Convenience store at Friars Walk shopping centre on January 5.

But he was found not guilty of both allegations after the prosecution offered no evidence.