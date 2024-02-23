Former soldier Mike Allen built the castle to help with his PTSD from his time in Afghanistan (Image: Wales News Service)He won a fight to rebuild the cabin only for it now to face the axe again over council concerns that it breaches land laws.



Mr Allen has launched a crowdfunding page to fight the ruling and save the cabin he has since named "Wattsville Castle" - which is used as a safe space for struggling veterans like himself to get away for a peaceful break.



He said: "The castle has also been used for yoga, meditation, fitness sessions, star gazing, family hikes by many and over time became a well being hotspot with visitors from all over."



The castle was kitted out with exercise stations, cooking facilities and a dry-stone walling centre for former military personnel to come and unwind.

Mr Allen is now facing a battle to save his retreat from demolition by the council (Image: Wales News Service)

Mr Allen says he is now fighting a planning battle after "the council expressed their concern that agricultural land is being used for recreational purposes."



Speaking previously, he said he built the site in the Sirhowy Valley as a place to help those in similar situations to his own.

The retreat was built in the Sirhowy Valley to help others in similar situations (Image: Wales News Service)



He said: "It will be used as a safe place of work for people suffering from PTSD.



"Sometimes we struggle to be around normal people and it can be hard to cope - but when we're with other veterans and other people in the same position its easier.



"After leaving the army, I had some serious mental health issues and other problems. I struggled for a very, very long time and things weren't working.



"Things continued to go downhill so I ended up going up the mountain and started building.



“The cabin started as a shelter but turned into something really special. It was healing me. It gave me cover from the elements, focus, and a sense of accomplishment whilst appreciating the landscape."

Mike Allen built the retreat completely from scratch as a way to help his own mental health (Image: Wales News Service)

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “We are sympathetic to the background to this development and we recognise the level of support that Mr Allen has attracted during this project.



"However, as local planning authority, we must enforce planning laws consistently and address matters of concern relating to public safety.



"It has been widely reported that thousands of people have been visiting the building over recent years, but the structure is unsafe and poses a significant risk to anyone visiting the site.



"We have a duty to protect the public and enforce current legislation, therefore it is important that the council applies a fair and consistent approach to all planning breaches.



"We will continue to work with Mr Allen, along with the owner of the land, to ensure that the requirements listed in the enforcement notice are carried out as quickly as possible."

Mr Allen has set up a CrowdFunding page for donations to save the castle, which has already raised more than £3,000. You can donate here.