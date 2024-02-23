A CAR has gone missing from a property in Gwent as police have launched an appeal for information.
According to Gwent Police, a red Ford Fiesta ST3 with the registration plate M18 WOK was allegedly stolen from a property in Harpers Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, between midnight and 5.45am on Tuesday, February 13,
⁉️ Can you help? | We're investigating a report of a car theft in Harpers Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 13 February.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 23, 2024
A red Ford Fiesta ST3, with the registration plate M18 WOK was reportedly taken between 12am and 5.45am.
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GkRutBi2Lg
Gwent Police have asked that anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should call 101 or message them on social media quoting 2400050559, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here