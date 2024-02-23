A CAR has gone missing from a property in Gwent as police have launched an appeal for information. 

According to Gwent Police, a red Ford Fiesta ST3  with the registration plate M18 WOK was allegedly stolen from a property in Harpers Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, between midnight and 5.45am on Tuesday, February 13,

Gwent Police have asked that anyone  with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should call 101 or message them on social media quoting 2400050559, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.