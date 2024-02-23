Gwent Police were called to the scene on Commercial Street in Pengam, Blackwood at around 1pm on Thursday, February 22, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

The woman, the pedestrian involved in the crash, was taken to hospital where she later died, and police are now appealing for witnesses in their investigation into the incident.

Specialist officers are currently supporting the woman's next of kin, who have been informed.

Gwent Police have said a 54-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and he has since been released while the investigation continues.

In a statement, they said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists travelling on Commercial Street between 12.30pm and 1pm on Thursday, February 22, to contact us.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2400061314."