Located in one of the most sought-after villages in Wales in peaceful Chepstow, this property is just a 10-minute drive from the M48 Severn Bridge but is securely housed in a peaceful and quiet area, with a long driveway and ample space for multiple cars.

One of the key selling points for this property is that it has hedges along the perimeter, giving residents complete privacy.

Aerial view of the Ty Twr Tower House in Chepstow. (Image: Rightmove)

The 5-bedroom and 4-bathroom house in Shirenewton comes with picturesque views of hills, fields, forests and even the Bristol Channel and beyond.

The south-facing side of the house has a sunny patio and pond, with a delightful log-constructed summer house (perfect for alfresco entertaining), a log store building, covered barbeque area, a greenhouse and a fruit cage.

Outside of the Ty Twr Tower House is just as impressive as the inside, with a log-constructed summer house for alfresco entertaining, a log construction store building, covered barbeque area, a greenhouse and a fruit cage. (Image: Rightmove)

The interior of the house is spacious and full of light, with oversized doors and frames for a grand feel. Rosewood flooring and mahogany skirting boards, doors and architraves add to the luxury of this property, which boasts four reception rooms, each with its own special features.

Formal dining area in the Ty Twr Tower House (Image: Rightmove)

The first reception room has an inviting limestone fireplace, exposed beams and garden views. The second reception room has direct access to the garden. The third room is currently used as a study whilst the ground level within the circular tower is a reading room, perfect for relaxing or having a coffee with friends.

Wooden accents along with exposed beams add to this house’s charm, contrasted with modern touches in the kitchen.

The property has a total of four reception rooms / lounge areas. This is one of them, with a limestone fireplace. (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen has a kitchen island perfect for entertaining while cooking for friends or family, multiple built-in pantries, porcelain floor tiles and a dining space etched into the bay window for a comfortable family dining area.

As a nod to the house’s history, the kitchen comes equipped with an gas-fired Aga.

Large and modern kitchen with a kitchen island fitted with modern appliances as well as a gas-fired Aga. (Image: Rightmove)

The stairs lead up to a generous landing with more seating and five bedrooms, each with its own set of traits, four of which have en-suite bathrooms.

As you walk up the first floor stairs, you will be greeted by a landing with ample seating space before heading into the bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

The master bedroom comes with a private bathroom as well as a walk-in wardrobe.

The upper floor of the tower (which lends its name to the Ty Twr or Tower House) comprises a luxurious bathroom featuring a free-standing bath, with a captivating seascape wall mural, creating a spa-like experience. This circular room adds a touch of elegance and uniqueness to this already impressive property.

The Tower House can be seen here from the outside. (Image: Rightmove)

A freestanding slipper bath with gold claw feet takes centre stage with a unique artist-created seascape mural covering the walls, ceiling and the door. The skirting board features sea creatures, whilst the ceramic tiled flooring likens to a sandy shore. (Image: Rightmove)

Ideal for families, this home provides ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

There is an abundance of storage capacity, including more than 400 square feet of boarding in the well-lit attic.

Located near an excellent primary school, green spaces, and walking routes, this property is perfect for those seeking a strong local community and a peaceful, private lifestyle.

Aerial view of the Ty Twr Tower House in Chepstow, with hedges separating 1.25 acre plot. (Image: Rightmove)

This stunning property has “a charm that sets it apart”.

The house is available for viewings via Rightmove.