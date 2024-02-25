Cory Szade, 23, of Bedwelly Road in Cefn Forest, has been sentenced for offences relating to cocaine, ketamine and offensive weapons at Cardiff Crown Court.

Gwent Police received a report of an intoxicated male falling over just after midday on September 29, 2022.

An inspector found Szade, then 21, on the floor outside a social club on Twynffald Road. His speech was slurred. He told the officer he was drunk and occasionally took drugs.

A stop search revealed a folding knife and two-ring knuckle duster, as well as a small set of weighing scales, which Szade said he used to weigh dog food.

The officer also seized bags containing white powder and Samsung and Nokia phones.

On a search of his address, police discovered a crossbow, truncheon, “Rambo-style” knife and set of gold knuckle dusters.

Plastic bags were found to contain 6.92g of cocaine and 3.42g of ketamine. A drugs expert officer looked at messages from Szade’s phone and found “multiple text bombs” offering cocaine and ketamine for sale.

‘Familiar tale’

Hilary Roberts, defending, said Szade had been dealing with a “whole catalogue” of personal challenges which included bereavements, family break-ups and a loss of employment.

Szade had built up an unmanageable debt and threats to his safety were spreading to his family.

Mr Roberts told the court: “It’s a familiar tale, I’m afraid.”

He argued any prison sentence would represent a “backwards step” in Szade’s progress at rehabilitation.

Judge Alun Eynon-Evans started his comments by telling Szade: “I’m not going to send you to prison today.”

He said the 23-year-old had displayed a “positive and compliant attitude” during his rehabilitation and played a lesser role in the supply of drugs which was defined by pressure and immaturity.

Szade was sentenced to 20 months in custody for possession with intent to supply cocaine, suspended for 24 months, with no separate sentences for the ketamine and weapons offences. He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Mr Eynon-Evans issued a final warning: “If you go back to drug dealing at any time, you will most certainly be going to prison - and for a long time.”