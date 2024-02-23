Jobs Growth Wales+ offers 16–19-year-olds access to advice, training and education through tailored support.

On-the-job training is also available, allowing them the chance to get their foot in the door and have a taste of work that might interest them – with the Welsh Government offering wage subsidies of up to 50 per cent of the first six months’ wages.

Extra funding has been announced in response to the high demand for the popular new programme which launched in 2022.

Visiting a Jobs Growth Wales Plus (JGW+) work-based learning provider – Itec – at their skills and employment facility in Cwmbran, economy minister Vaughan Gething announced £2.5 million of EU funding will help to increase provision across Wales for the remainder of the financial year.

Teagon Mallon, a recipient of such support, said: “Itec is an incredible and safe place for young people to go for help, I met some amazing people who supported each other to grow in many ways.

“Itec is always looking for new fun things to do with students and offer you many opportunities to do things you never thought you would enjoy. They helped me get into a position and job that I absolutely adore.”

Jobs Growth Wales+ is a key element of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee.

The Guarantee aims to provide people between 16-24 in Wales with an offer of support to gain a place in education or training, find a job or become self-employed.