DIESEL BRUCE, aged 20, of Willow Close, Ebbw Vale, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Pontypool on May 11, 2023.

He has to pay £326 in costs and a surcharge.

GLENN WINSTONE, 44, of Heolddu Grove, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on June 17, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER REECE, 60, of Rhydynos Street, Blaenavon, must pay £452 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DR ROSEMARIE MARNELL, 50, of Rhodfar Morwydd, Penarth, must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on July 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAN DE CLARE, 53, of Glasllwch View, Newport, must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EUROGRAPH COMPUTER SUPPLIES LTD, Plover Close, Llanwern, Newport, must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

RICHARD EVANS, 60, of Rowan Way, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on July 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SELWYN GRIFFITHS, 82, of Berthon Road, Little Mill, Monmouthshire, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUSAN GUNTER, 69, of Maple Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool, must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on July 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.