MARCUS WHITTON, 50, of Cefn Adda Court, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing Ferrero Rocher chocolates worth £19.98 from Sainsbury’s on January 21 and a jacket valued at £40 from the Newlife charity shop on November 14, 2023.

He must pay £59.98 in compensation.

DANIEL KUSNIR, 30, of Prince Street, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 30 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 142 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Wharf Road on December 27, 2023.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: Smiling rapist attacked schoolgirl, 13, in hospital car park

AINSLEY SHEA-GODDEN, 25, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on July 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN DAVIES, 44, of High St, Rhymney, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Rhydycar Business Park, Merthyr Tydfil on July 27, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs.

LYWS WILLIAM BRIDGE, 33, of East Pentwyn, Blaina must pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER KARL THOMAS, 28, of Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHARON WOODBURN, 60, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK TILEY, 57, of Grove Road, Risca must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON PILE, 55, of Cotswold Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROYDN DAVID BALLERINI, 50, of Hill Street, Newbridge must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TMR CARS LTD, Windsor Avenue, Newbridge must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.