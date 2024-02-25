Amerex Fire International, a fire detection and suppression systems specialist based in Cwmbran, has been sold to safety services buy-and-build Ranger Fire and Security.

The purchase, overseen by KBS Corporate's corporate director Andrew Dodd, was completed for an undisclosed amount.

A family-run business, Amerex operates nationally with a focus on installation and maintenance of vehicle suppression units and on its long-standing relationship with a key fire extinguisher distribution and service provider.

Amerex received the Royal Warrant in 2009 for supplying the Royal Household with fire extinguishers and other related suppression equipment and has maintained it ever since.

The shareholders of Amerex were looking to realise part of their investment over the years and to also have a significant role in the upside of the company’s growth as part of the Ranger group.

The successful offer from Ranger Fire and Security was backed by Hyperion Equity Partners, a private investment firm which focuses on backing high-quality management teams with proven and resilient businesses.

In a statement, Hyperion said: “We were extremely impressed with Steve Evans, Tony Partridge and the Amerex team during our due diligence.

“They have built an incredible business focused on delivering a high-quality service to their customers.

“We enjoyed working with KBS and Andrew Dodd, who were helpful in demonstrating the value to shareholders and coordinating the diligence process.”

Mr Dodd added: “I have no doubt Amerex Fire International Ltd will have a bright and prosperous future with Ranger Fire and Security and Hyperion Equity Partners.

“I wish all parties the very best of luck in their future endeavours. It has been a pleasure working with them both.”