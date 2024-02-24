The Potters, located on Upper Dock Street, is well known for its home-cooked food, live music and atmosphere.

The pub was awarded a hygiene rating of five - the highest you can get.

Manager Emma Gorvett said: "We work very hard all year round to ensure our pub is kept immaculate, from our cleaning ladies who do a fantastic job to our kitchen staff and our tradesman.

"We are very proud to work to work at Potters pub - most of us even come in on our days off to eat and drink.

"Well done a real team effort retaining our five star rating."

Potters boasts a roof top terrace where a live DJ performs on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The beautiful roof top terrace (Image: Newsquest)

In August 2021 it was even named in a list of the top 30 pubs and bars in the UK - and was the only venue in Wales to make the list.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Outside Potters (Image: Stock)

FSA released the standards found during the inspection of Potters on February 21, 2024.

A standard of very good was awarded to the management of food safety and hygienic food handling.

Whilst a standard of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building..