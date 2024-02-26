LISA MARIE WASHBOURNE, 49, of Leechpool Holdings, Portskewett, Caldicot must pay £1,708.60 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of failing to comply with an environmental permitting notice at Express Hand Car Wash on Jubilee Way between October 28, 2022 and December 1, 2022.

TIMOTHY WASHBOURNE, 51, of Leechpool Holdings, Portskewett, Caldicot must pay £2,314.60 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to comply with an environmental permitting notice at Express Hand Car Wash on Jubilee Way between October 28, 2022 and December 1, 2022.

JACQUELINE DIANE SALWAY-STEVENS, 59, of Elled Road, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £136 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL JUSTIN REED, 32, of Pen y Fan Close, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road, Newport on July 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES DEYNA RICHARDS, 31, of Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 21 days after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on High Street, Newbridge on May 31, 2023.

He must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID COLIN HARRIS, 62, of Kelly Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on May 15, 2023.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAY PITMAN, 20, of Dol yr Eos, Caerphilly was fined £50 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from a young offender institution.

GEORGE BRIMBLE, 31, of Firs Road, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £666 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 32mph in a 20mph zone on Hereford Road, Abergavenny on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JAMIE AARON MASTERTON, 25, of Pettingale Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road,

Llantarnam on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM MCGOLDRICK, 52, of Straits Lane, Nash, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RASHEDA KHANUM, 33, of St Vincent Road, Newport must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.