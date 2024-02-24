Knights Pharmacy Limited announced in November last year that it planned to close its branch in Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, at the start of February this year.

When the original announcement came, many people believed it to be a direct result of the current financial difficulties being faced by many businesses across the UK.

However, the company have since told the Argus it is still operating in Newbridge beyond that original date of closure.

According to company director Anand Sodha, the company previously had two branches - both in Victoria Terrace in Newbridge - and decided to only close one, with the larger branch remaining open.

Mr Sodha explained that the company had planned to have one pharmacy in Newbridge instead of two, and the original closure was not going to be the end of the company in the town, as they are still operating at 4-5 Victoria Terrace.

The open pharmacy is described as "a large doubled-fronted unit", that has undergone significant "shop alterations" and an increase in staff "to accommodate the increase in prescriptions" that have arrived since the closure of their other Newbridge branch".

Mr Sodha added: "We are offering all services including the common ailments scheme from the branch.

"We politely request patience from our local community as our teams get used to higher volume."

According to Mr Sodha, the closure of the smaller branch at 2 Victoria Terrace, which was a former Lloyds Pharmacy, had been discussed with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in November, which was accepted, with plans to close at the beginning of this month.

However, flooding during December "expedited" these plans, as the branch was left "severely damaged" which caused "unsafe working conditions", forcing the branch to close seven weeks earlier than intended.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “Aneurin Bevan University Health Board can confirm that Knights Pharmacy in Newbridge permanently closed on December 18, 2023.

“This was due to the poor state of the building, which was no longer watertight and posed a health and safety risk to patients and staff.

“Given the timescales required to undertake the necessary repairs to the building, it was agreed with Knights Chemists Ltd that it was not appropriate to serve the remainder of the notice period that was originally planned.”