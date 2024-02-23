Live

Crash near Crumlin with section of A472 affected

Emergency
Caerphilly
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Local reports of crash
  • Incident on A472 Hafod-Yr-Ynys road
  • Incident near Crumlin
  • Said to be blocked both ways
  • Could be closed for hours

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos