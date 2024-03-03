The auction starts at midday on Tuesday, March 5, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 7.

A fire-damaged, four-bedroom house, Cartref, on Llanarth Road, Pontllanfraith, near Blackwood, provides an opportunity to acquire a sizeable, semi-detached property offering generous living accommodation.

The period property, which suffered fire damage to the kitchen and bathroom above and which will require remedial work and modernisation, is listed with a guide price of £112,000-plus.

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property at 6 Alfred Street, Newport, is an ideal investment for those looking for buy to let.

The property is listed with a guide price of £90,000-plus and is currently let and achieving £580 per calendar month.

On the ground floor there is a lounge diner, kitchen and bathroom.

The first floor has three bedrooms and WC.

Benefits include double glazed windows and gas central heating provided by a combination boiler (untested). To the rear of the property there is a low maintenance courtyard.

Graig House, Nant-y-Croft, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, with a guide price of £460,000-plus, provides an opportunity to acquire a three-bedroom detached property with extensive gardens, useful buildings and pasture land extending in all to 1.83 acres.

The property is included within the Local Development Plan as a 'candidate site' and holds significant development potential. Planning permission has previously been granted in the gardens for an additional three units and also a two bedroom annexe. This has now lapsed but may be of interest to potential developers or those looking for multi generation living.

The property also benefits from hill grazing rights for ten sheep on the Trefil Las and Twyn Bryn-March Rassau common.

The property has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, traditional kitchen, utility room, conservatory and family bathroom.

There is off road parking as well as extensive vegetable growing patches and an established mixed orchard. The land could also be well suited for horse or sheep grazing.

This traditional property at 1 Ferndale Cottages, The Branch, is in the wooded village of Lydbrook, which joins the Forest of Dean to the Wye Valley, close to the border with Monmouthshire. It is a cosy unspoiled cottage, tucked away but in easy reach of the village shop, school and health centre.

The sitting room has an open fire, there are two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom.

There is direct access to open woodland from the sunny terraced garden.

The towns of Coleford and Ross on Wye are five and seven miles respectively.

This investment property or ideal holiday cottage is listed with a guide price of £129,000-plus.

A two-bedroom flat located in the heart of Ebbw Vale - Flat One, Bethcar Street - has a guide price of £67,000-plus.

The flat is an ideal opportunity for those looking for buy to let investment.

Typically, two bedroom properties can achieve in the region of £650 per calendar month.

The flat appears turnkey ready and comprises entrance hall, lounge, kitchen and shower room and kitchen.

There is also a residents' parking permit available.

A well-presented and maintained mid-link property with conservatory, number 50 Maesglas Avenue, Newport, has a guide price of £90,000-plus.

The two-bedroom property, currently let at £440 pcm with the current market rent for this type of property being £700 pcm, has gardens front and rear, and benefits from fitted kitchen, bathroom, UPVC and is close to the M4 and the city centre.

A traditional, two-bedroom, mid terrace property located only a short walk from Ebbw Vale town centre, number 4 Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale, has a guide price of £63,000-plus.

The property is currently occupied by a tenant who would like to remain. The property has a yearly income of £6,600 making it an ideal investment.

The ground floor offers open plan lounge diner and fitted kitchen.

To the first floor there are two bedrooms with a sizeable bathroom.

The rear offers pedestrian access to the rear, storage shed and decked sitting area.

A substantial mid-terrace property with three floors of accommodation, number 29 Power Street, off Barrack Hill, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £90,000.

The three-bedroom property, with kitchen and bathroom on the lower ground floor with rear garden and parking area, benefits from gas central heating (not tested) and has mostly UPVC double glazed windows.

Greenways, High Street, Newbridge, has a guide price of £135,000-plus.

The substantial semi-detached residence with garage and land to the rear requires upgrading and improvement works but benefits from gas central heating (not tested) and double glazing.

The house retains some original features including parquet flooring to in the hallway and lounge.

The property also benefits from a small conservatory at the rear.

A detached house providing lounge/dining room, kitchen, cloakroom, three bedrooms and bathroom, number 68 Scwrfa Road, Scwrfa, Tredegar, is listed with a guide price of £75,000-plus.

Outside there are front and rear decked and lawned gardens.

There is double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

A development site at Hill Street, Rhymney which has a guide price of £95,000-plus provides an entrepreneur or developer with an opportunity to acquire land with planning to build eight properties.

The site is in a well established residential location within Rhymney.

The land is mainly rectangular in shape and has a gradual slope upwards from Hill Street and measures approximately 0.3 hectares.

Planning has been granted for eight dwellings and full details are available from the auctioneer's office.

The vendor has also had an alternative scheme proposed which indicates the possibility of ten terraced properties with garages to the rear, again, copies are available from the auctioneer's office.