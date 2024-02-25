This "magnificent, high-quality" property nestled in the countryside of Monmouthshire, within the "highly desirable" village of Bettws Newydd near Usk, boasts just under 20 acres of land, two "spacious and characterful" living rooms, a formal dining room, farmhouse-style kitchen and a "stunning" Amdega conservatory, which had been built by the current owners. The 'stunning' Amdega conservatory, built by the current owners (Image: Fine and Country Monmouth via Rightmove)

The home includes five double bedrooms, two of which are served by a generous size family bathroom.

The main entrance hall, perfect for formal entertaining (Image: Fine and Country Monmouth via Rightmove)

According to the current owners, the house has a "historic charm" created by "careful and stylish conversion" from a decade ago that seamlessly blends 200-year-old farm buildings with new additions, built using "reclaimed stone under a Welsh slate roof" with oak beams.

Upon entering the property, there is a "charming ambience" and "spacious, airy feel" straight into an entrance and dining hall, perfect for entertaining.

Further inside is the farmhouse kitchen, converted from a former cowshed, with "characterful exposed ceiling timbers and slate flooring" and an Aga complete with base units and a sink that overlooks the courtyard.

The farmhouse kitchen, complete with Aga (Image: Fine and Country Monmouth via Rightmove)

A snug and utility room can be found off the kitchen, with space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and extra shelving.

Two reception rooms with French doors are "full of character" and overlook the gardens, while heading through the living room, complete with exposed beams, you come to the conservatory, which can be used as an "atmospheric entertaining space".

A further utility area is connected to the main house through the conservatory, and has the potential to be converted into an annexe as it has its own heating and hot water system, complete with ensuite bedroom and double garage, subject to planning permission.

Outside, there is ample parking for four cars in a "secluded situation", with the property in its own quiet lane in the "most historic part of the village".

The gardens total around half an acre, complete with a modern barn with space for storage and a further four vehicles. Currently used as a workshop, it has the potential to be a pony paddock or tennis court.

The remaining acreage is grazing pasture, currently used by a local farmer and with its own access, including a stream running through, which attracts a variety of wildlife.

The views in the half acre paddock and further remaining just under 20 acres of grazing pasture (Image: Fine and Country Monmouth via Rightmove)

The picturesque Monmouthshire village of Bettws Newydd is about 3.5 miles north of the pretty riverside market town of Usk, where there is a Church in Wales Primary School. It is about 7 miles from the shops, schools and facilities in the larger medieval market town of Abergavenny.

There's something for any history buff in the family as nearby is a large Iron Age hillfort at Coed-y-bwnydd, in the care of the National Trust.

Monmouth itself is only just more than 10 miles away, and includes the Usk Valley Walk.

Pubs are at the heart of the local community, with the award-winning Black Bear Inn just a "short stroll" away, and the Clytha Arms, "frequently voted as the best real ale pub in Wales", just over the hill.

Currently on the market at Fine and Country Monmouth for £1,925,000 you can view more details here or call 01600 738762 to book a viewing.