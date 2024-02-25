Located at Market Street Carpark, Blaenavon, the 'vibrant' market will be a 'haven for creativity and local talent.'

Starting March 16, the market will recur every third Saturday of the month from March to December from 10am-3pm.

A spokesperson for Blaenavon Town Council said: "Guests can discover the town's local artisans who will be showcasing unique handmade crafts, delicious treats, and one-of-a-kind treasures.

"Discover our local artisans showcasing unique handmade crafts, delicious treats, and one-of-a-kind treasures. From handmade jewellery to mouth-watering goodies, there's something for everyone."

"Bring your friends, family, and a smile – let's make the first market day a memorable one!

"Save the date, spread the word."