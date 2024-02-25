A NEW Artisan Food and Craft Market is coming to Blaenavon next month.
Located at Market Street Carpark, Blaenavon, the 'vibrant' market will be a 'haven for creativity and local talent.'
Starting March 16, the market will recur every third Saturday of the month from March to December from 10am-3pm.
A spokesperson for Blaenavon Town Council said: "Guests can discover the town's local artisans who will be showcasing unique handmade crafts, delicious treats, and one-of-a-kind treasures.
