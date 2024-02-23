Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, January 28.

He has been described as stocky, with a bald head and beard.

Gwent Police have confirmed the “missing person appeal” is still active and officers are concerned for his welfare.

❗ Jamie Hereford, 34, of #Chepstow, was last seen on Sunday 28 January at 3am and officers are concerned for his welfare.



📱 Call 101 or DM us with details, quoting log 2400034864.



ℹ️ Jamie is also urged to get in touch with us.



🔗 https://t.co/L8n5TzIauR pic.twitter.com/zBuHJiDHBF — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 30, 2024

Anyone with information on Mr Hereford's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400034864.

You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, with information.

Mr Hereford has also been urged to get in touch.

READ MORE - ‘Has a heart of gold': Family and friends appeal to find much loved missing man

Police appeals from January 30 and February 5 have racked up more than 2,500 shares on Facebook.

On February 5, Mr Hereford's sister Erin posted: “Me and mum are waiting for you. You wouldn’t believe what we have been up to, we haven’t and won’t stop looking for you.”

The family say he has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved top with blue denim jeans. He is also known as “Jaffa”.