The incident happened at Court Road Stores, Court Road, Caerphilly on December 22, 2023.

Lloyd Clarke, 32, would later be found by police officers near Caerphilly Castle, with the knife still in his possession.

It was said he’d used an amount of drugs including Valium, while the synthetic drug “spice” was placed under a destruction order.

Clarke, a father-to-be, with his partner expecting their child, committed the crime having already been sent to prison for fours for attempted burglary in 2019.

In mitigation, it was said Clarke was “appalled” by his behaviour, while having been going through a “desperate” time being homeless and unemployed.

While there was no victim impact statement, Recorder Greg Bull KC spoke on behalf of the victim describing the valuable service he and shopkeepers up and down the land perform.

On sentencing at Swansea Civic Centre on February 23, Recorder Bull said: “The court has to protect shopkeepers who perform a public service. Your offence deters them doing this service.”

Davies walked into a store, asked for cigarettes and vodka, and then threatened the shopkeeper with a knife (Image: Gwent Police)

Clarke, of Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife and burglary at a previous pre-trial prep hearing.

For burglary, he was handed a 45 month prison sentence.

For being in possession of a knife, he was handed a six month prison sentence to run concurrent.