Kiera Jones was last seen near Lansbury Park, Caerphilly.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Kiera Jones who has been reported as missing.

"Kiera was last seen at about 4.45pm on Wednesday 21 February, near Lansbury Park, Caerphilly.

"She’s described as 5’4” tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen in Lansbury Park, Caerphilly (Image: Gwent Police)

"When she was last seen she was wearing a pink raincoat, black leggings and trainers.

"She has links to the Caerphilly and Merthyr areas.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 2400061140, or you can direct message us on social media.

"Kiera is also urged to get in touch with us."