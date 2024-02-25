THE driver of a Ferrari California sports car has been caught speeding in Newport.

Saul Salway, 58, from Pontypool was travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR.

He must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for the offence which was committed last summer on July 19.

Salway, of Elled Road, Wainfelin, also had three points endorsed on his driving licence at Newport Magistrates’ Court.