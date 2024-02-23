A MAN was taken to hospital after a three-car crash today, February 23.
There were tailbacks from Crumlin almost to Pontypool as the westbound side of the A472 came to a standstill because of the incident near the junction with the A467.
Drivers caught in the incident, just before 1pm, said the road looked like it would be closed for hours and there was no way through as the crash brought traffic to a standstill at a major South Wales interchange.
Gwent Police were there as well as the ambulance service.
It was the police who revealed a man had to be taken to hospital.
By 5.30pm traffic was back to normal in the area.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A472, near Hafodyrynys, at around 1.15pm on Friday 23 February.
"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
"The collision involved three cars and a man was taken to hospital for treatment."
