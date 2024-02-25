Sioned Williams led a short debate to mark the century since four campaigners landed in New York in 1924 with a seven-mile-long petition signed by 390,296 Welsh women.

The Plaid Cymru MS said their goal was to urge the US government to join the League of Nations as a means to avoid conflict after the horrors of the First World War.

On February 21, 1924, Annie Hughes Griffiths, Mary Ellis, Gladys Thomas and Elined Price met Calvin Coolidge – one of the 16 US presidents to have Welsh origins.

Ms Williams said they presented President Coolidge with a beautifully written, leather-bound document at the White House in Washington DC.

She quoted the appeal to the women of the US as urging them to “aid in the effort to hand down to the generations which come after us the proud heritage of a warless world”.

The South Wales West MS said the four Welsh women secured a pledge from President Coolidge that the signatures would be kept at the Smithsonian museum.

She told the chamber: “The appeal was not one to governments but to ordinary American women to use their influence to persuade their government to join this early attempt to make international law a means of securing peace.

“Although it attracted a great deal of attention in the press at the time, this campaign was more or less forgotten. And at the Smithsonian, the petition remained in its chest, until 2023.”

Ms Williams praised campaigners for helping to bring the story back to public attention.

She told MSs the Smithsonian offered access to the petition for further study and it was welcomed back to Wales at the national library in April.

Ms Williams, who was thrilled to find her ancestors among the signatories, said hundreds of volunteers have helped transcribe the names into a searchable database.

Mark Drakeford told MSs there are descendants of the campaigners in his cabinet, including Eluned Morgan whose great-aunt Dil was a petition organiser in Pembrokeshire.

He described the petitioners as a formidable, determined and incredible band of women, and he marked the wider contribution of three women.

The first minister paid tribute to Minnie James, from Dowlais, who lost her three sons in the Great War and opened Cardiff’s Temple of Peace in 1938.

He also hailed Edith Picton-Turbervill, the first woman MP with Welsh connections who led a campaign to abolish the death penalty for pregnant women.

And Mr Drakeford reserved a special mention for Mrs Morgan, a suffragette he met, who, aged 16, would get a tram to the bay to work in a munitions factory as part of the war effort.

Jane Dodds, the Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales, told the chamber research shows women can change the picture of war all over the world.

She said: “A study of 40 peace processes in 35 countries over the past three decades showed that when women's groups were able to effectively influence the peace process, an agreement was almost always reached.

“When women didn't participate, the rate of reaching an agreement was much, much lower.”