Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, in Chepstow.

A body was found in a river near Berkeley, Gloucestershire, on Thursday 22 February.

Formal identification has taken place and the man was identified as Jamie Hereford, from Chepstow, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police.



His next of kin have been informed.

