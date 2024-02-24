Live

Lane closures on Newport M4 causing severe delays

Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M4 eastbound at J26 Malpas is currently closed due to weekend roadworks.
  • The road will reopen at 6:00am on February 26. There are lane closures on approach to the closure and detours are in operation.
  • This is causing severe delays and there is congestion to A4051 Malpas Road.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos