- The M4 eastbound at J26 Malpas is currently closed due to weekend roadworks.
- The road will reopen at 6:00am on February 26. There are lane closures on approach to the closure and detours are in operation.
- This is causing severe delays and there is congestion to A4051 Malpas Road.
