Saundersfoot Beach was named the third most sustainable beach on the planet in a survey of the website's users, behind only Sandbanks Beach in Dorset and Radhangar Beach on India's Havelock Island.

Measured by a combination of inputs from sustainable data partner BeCause (via the Blue Flag program) and TripAdvisor traveller reviews, winners stand out for their commitments to sustainability including sustainable transport options, waste disposal and water quality.

READ MORE: Pembrokeshire named UK's most beautiful place to live

Europe comes out top again in this list, taking seven of the top ten spots, with India, South Africa and the UAE also making the list.

Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at TripAdvisor, said: “Last year, Tripadvisor received millions of reviews for beaches and it’s clear that our community absolutely loves them."

"Best holiday place"





Saundersfoot Beach is one of the most popular seaside destinations in Pembrokeshire and garners rave reviews from visitors.

The beach has an average rating of 4.5/5 from more than 250 reviews.

TripAdvisor user Irene P dubbed Saundersfoot "the best holiday place", writing: "Brilliant holiday. Thanks back again for a month in May for our Golden wedding anniversary, love Saundersfoot.

"We stayed at Gone to the Beach, really clean, had everything we needed."

Fellow user Melanie W praised the quality of the water at Saundersfoot.

She wrote: "First time back in Saundersfoot for a while. Pleased to see it's been revamped.

"Lovely place and beach water lovely and clear. Great for swimming. Can't wait for next visit."