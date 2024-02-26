Noddfa Church in Abersychan has grown from a single digit congregation to serving more than 300 people a week.

The independent church feeds the homeless, supports young mums and children in care and the elderly, and works with care homes and local schools.

The church has won several awards for its community services, including one from Torfaen Council for providing over 50,000 meals during the Covid 19 lockdown, and organises the popular annual Carols Under the Arch service every Christmas.

Recently, the heating broke in the church building, and work to fix it has uncovered structural problems with the building, forcing the congregation to relocate to Garndiffaith Millennium Hall.

Pastor John Funnell said: “We hope to create a multi-functional space that allows us to do more for the community alongside a hall at the back of the chapel that is in use every day of the week.



“It is said that we have had to remove the traditional pews, but those who are precious over such things never come to church and have to endure sitting on them.

“Noddfa Church is at the centre of our community, and we are so thankful to all who come and help. We have over sixty volunteers and local businesses helping on this project.

Artist impression of the refurbished chapel (Image: Pastor John)

“If anyone feels as if they can contribute, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

The chapel also has tonnes of waste that they need to dispose of and is appealing for help to get the chapel back up and running so that they can continue the good work in their area as quickly as possible.

Torfaen councillor Giles Davies, who represents the Abersychan ward, said: “Undeniably, the challenge Noddfa Church faces is immense, but the destiny of this shining beacon of hope lies in any assistance provided to restore this magnificent structure that opens its arms to everyone.

“Any help offered, won't just help resolve the critical situation of building waste disposal - but will also help secure the long-term viability of the church.

“United, we hold in our hands the power to let this vital community resource flourish once more and continue touching countless lives in beautiful and meaningful ways.”