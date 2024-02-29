Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws opened Tommy's Café in Llantarnam Road on Sunday, November 27 2022 and since then the business has gone from strength to strength.

In May 2023 the café opened an ice cream shack and now people visiting Tommy’s can sit down with a nice glass of wine whilst enjoying their mouth-watering food as the café has been granted an alcohol licence.

Tommy's strawberry kiss French toast (Image: Shauna Richards)

Alcohol is only to be served when purchasing food on site.

The pair are also looking to start afternoon brunches with ‘cute’ cocktails or champagne/prosecco afternoon teas.

Ms Richards said: “The licence will enable us to sell alcohol such as a nice glass of wine bottles of beer/cider to accompany our meals.

Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws with their son Tommy outside the café (Image: Shauna Richards)

“Also, I’m hoping to offer occasional evenings doing some afternoon brunches with cute cocktails or champagne/prosecco afternoon teas in the near future.

“Very eye catching and picture worthy things I’m hoping it will be something the people of Cwmbran and surrounding can look forward to.”

The café is named after the couple's son Tommy (Image: Shauna Richards)

Calling the first year of the business a success Tommy’s Café took to Facebook last month to celebrate their first birthday.

In November 2023 the couple celebrated Tommy’s Café’s first birthday and thanked their customers for their ‘amazing support.’