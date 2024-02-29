A CAFÉ in Cwmbran, named after the owner’s son, is to start serving alcohol.
Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws opened Tommy's Café in Llantarnam Road on Sunday, November 27 2022 and since then the business has gone from strength to strength.
In May 2023 the café opened an ice cream shack and now people visiting Tommy’s can sit down with a nice glass of wine whilst enjoying their mouth-watering food as the café has been granted an alcohol licence.
Alcohol is only to be served when purchasing food on site.
The pair are also looking to start afternoon brunches with ‘cute’ cocktails or champagne/prosecco afternoon teas.
Ms Richards said: “The licence will enable us to sell alcohol such as a nice glass of wine bottles of beer/cider to accompany our meals.
“Also, I’m hoping to offer occasional evenings doing some afternoon brunches with cute cocktails or champagne/prosecco afternoon teas in the near future.
“Very eye catching and picture worthy things I’m hoping it will be something the people of Cwmbran and surrounding can look forward to.”
Calling the first year of the business a success Tommy’s Café took to Facebook last month to celebrate their first birthday.
In November 2023 the couple celebrated Tommy’s Café’s first birthday and thanked their customers for their ‘amazing support.’
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel