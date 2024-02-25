Live

Lanes closed on M4 in Newport between J26 and J25A

Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M4 eastbound at J26 Malpas is currently closed due to weekend roadworks.
  • There are lane closures on approach to the closure and detours in place.
  • The road will reopen at 6:00am tomorrow, February 26.
  • Also, the entry ramp closed is closed at J25A due to emergency repairs.
  • Delays are expected across the network.

