- The M4 eastbound at J26 Malpas is currently closed due to weekend roadworks.
- There are lane closures on approach to the closure and detours in place.
- The road will reopen at 6:00am tomorrow, February 26.
- Also, the entry ramp closed is closed at J25A due to emergency repairs.
- Delays are expected across the network.
