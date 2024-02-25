FOUR MEN tried to flee from police in Rhymney after drugs were found in their car.

Last night the force seized two vehicles with no insurance in Abertyssg.

The cars were found to contain Class B drugs.

South Wales Argus: Two vehicles were seized by the forceTwo vehicles were seized by the force (Image: Gwent Police)

Although there was a police car present the four males tried to flee the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Two vehicles have been seized with no insurance in Abertyssg, Rhymney that contained Class B drugs.

"Four males ran from the scene with the presence of a police car."