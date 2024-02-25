Last night the force seized two vehicles with no insurance in Abertyssg.

The cars were found to contain Class B drugs.

Two vehicles were seized by the force (Image: Gwent Police)

Although there was a police car present the four males tried to flee the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Two vehicles have been seized with no insurance in Abertyssg, Rhymney that contained Class B drugs.

"Four males ran from the scene with the presence of a police car."