A MISSING Caerphilly teenager has been found.
Kiera Jones, 17, had last been at about 4.45pm on Wednesday 21 February, near Lansbury Park, Caerphilly.
The 17-year-old has links to the Caerphilly and Merthyr areas.
In an update today Gwent Police announced that Kiera has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here