A MISSING Caerphilly teenager has been found.

Kiera Jones, 17, had last been at about 4.45pm on Wednesday 21 February, near Lansbury Park, Caerphilly.

The 17-year-old has links to the Caerphilly and Merthyr areas.

In an update today Gwent Police announced that Kiera has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.