Newport Town Bridge closed due to police incident

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Clarence Place, Newport is currently closed between Rodney Road and the roundabout due to a police incident.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Due to the police activity Town bridge is only open for inbound traffic.
  • Newport Bus services are affected.

