JT Street Food is to open tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, in Monmouth Square.

The street food stall will be offering mouth-watering loaded fries, burgers and breakfasts including their Cheeky Chive and Tomato Dirty Fries.

Outside JT Street Food in Cwmbran (Image: JT Street Food)

These skin-on fries come with roasted cherry tomatoes, spring onion, and onion flakes. The dirty fries are then sprinkled with chives, loaded with cheese sauce and drizzled with sour cream.

Speaking to the Argus JT Street Food said they "can’t wait to see where their journey goes" and are aiming to "bring life and custom to Cwmbran and the surrounding areas".

On opening day guests will also have the chance to indulge in brownies by Nanny G’s kitchen.

A spokesperson for JT Street Food said: “We are a small local family-run business, our goal is to help bring life and custom to Cwmbran and the surrounding areas.

“While hopefully growing our own business we want to help promote other local businesses so they can do the same.

“For opening day we have teamed up with the amazing Nanny G’s kitchen who has provided her amazing brownies for our wonderful customers and we have the most amazing Mother’s Day give away with several other local independent businesses.

JT Cheeky Chive and Tomato Dirty Fries (Image: JT Street Food)

“Within the next year we are hoping to work alongside a local charity and honestly give as much as possible to our community as we can.

“We can’t thank Cwmbran centre enough for all the help and support they have given us during a stressful few months of setting up we are very thankful for our opportunity and we can’t wait to see where our journey goes.”

