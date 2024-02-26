Economy minister Vaughan Gething, who is running to succeed Mark Drakeford as first minister in March, accepted two significant donations from Dauson Environmental Group in December and January.

In 2013 the company's director, David Neal, received a suspended prison sentence for dumping waste on a Gwent Levels conservation when Cardiff Magistrates Court heard toxic liquid had leaked into the water.

Since the start of December, Mr Gething has accepted just over £200,000 in donations for his Welsh Labour leadership campaign. His sole rival, education minister Jeremy Miles, has declared just over £30,000.

Hours after details of the donations emerged last week, Mr Gething fielded questions in front of a live televised leadership debate.

BBC presenter Bethan Rhys Roberts asked whether Mr Neal was an “appropriate” person to receive funds from.

Mr Gething responded: "All donations are checked and then filed properly with the Electoral Commission and indeed declared to the Senedd.”

'Dumping ground'





Conservation group Friends of the Gwent Levels (FOGL) say the offence highlighted the “worst kind of disregard for nature”.

Dauson Environmental Group has been approached for comment.

Dr Catherine Linstrum, co-chair of the FOGL, said: “Polluting the fragile and complex ecosystem of the Gwent Levels with toxic waste is a serious offence that highlights the very worst kind of disregard for nature.

“The Levels have been used as a dumping ground by unscrupulous businesses and individuals for years.

“We expect our politicians to hold them to account, not take their money.”

A spokesperson for Mr Gething’s campaign said: “Dauson Environmental Group Limited has donated to Vaughan Gething’s leadership campaign. All donations are declared to the Senedd and the Electoral Commission in line with the rules and Vaughan's commitment to transparency, and are rightly open to public scrutiny.

“Vaughan is committed to strengthening environmental protection. His leadership manifesto pledges to strengthen enforcement action to protect the environment and pledges stricter penalties for those who break environmental rules.”