Mark Lanchbury, 51, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the sign owned by Caerphilly council.

The offence took place on October 1 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Lanchbury was ordered to pay the council £500 in compensation.

MORE NEWS: Son of senior civil servants caught red-handed drug dealing

He was also fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge as well as £85 costs.

The rollout of the lower speed limit for built-up areas in Wales in September 2023 has proven to be highly controversial and unpopular with many motorists.

But the new 20mph restrictions are helping cut speeds and will save lives, the Welsh Government has insisted.