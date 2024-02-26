He rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the pop group which formed after George and Andrew Ridgeley met at Bushey Meads School in Hertfordshire.

They released their debut album Fantastic in 1983 and decided to bow out at the top, staging a farewell gig at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1986.

What do the new Royal Mint George Michael coins look like?





A new coin celebrating a true pop icon and one of the worlds most successful singers and songwriters will be joining our Music Legends collection very soon! 🎵🎤



Well I guess it would be nice... 👀 pic.twitter.com/dQVjUeN2Fn — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) February 22, 2024

The coins feature the Careless Whisper hitmaker’s signature look from his debut solo album Faith.

They are the latest addition to the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, following the likes of David Bowie, Sir Elton John and Queen.

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the new collectable coins portray a headshot of George wearing his trademark sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain of Faith.

The colours black and red feature on a selection of the coins.

Ms Deiana said: “From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses.

“It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”

Do you think the Royal Mint's new coin captures George Michael well? (Image: PA)

This announcement follows the recent celebrations over Wham!’s single Last Christmas topping the UK charts, 39 years after its initial release.

The festive track made history after it completed the longest journey to the Christmas number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

It was released in 1984 and was beaten to number one by Band Aid’s charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? which featured George, among a host of other singers.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “From his debut with Wham! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style.

“Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy.”

When are the George Michael collectable coins by Royal Mint released?





The collectable coins will be available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Monday (February 26).

Prices for the coins start from £15.50 for a £5 denomination brilliant uncirculated coin, with a colour version available for £24.50.

A 2oz gold coin, with a denomination of £200, is available for £5,305.

How old was George Michael when he died?





Sadly, George died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53. He has since been remembered for his philanthropy as well as his musical talent as one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with numerous stories of his compassion, kindness and generosity having emerged.

Royal Mint said the coins have been officially approved by George's estate.

A statement from George Michael Entertainment said: “On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins. He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”