AN EARLY morning crash forced a lane in Ystrad Mynach to be closed for four hours.
Gwent Police attended a crash on the A469, near Ystrad Mynach, at around 4.30am on Saturday February 24.
The crash involved two cars and no injuries were reported.
The lane re-opened at around 8.15am.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A469, near Ystrad Mynach, at around 4.30am on Saturday, February 24.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two cars.
“No injuries were reported.”
