The lengthy fight for justice for the victims of the infected blood scandal continues, after a debate over proposals to give some families of the victims £100,000 in compensation was withdrawn for further development.

The Infected Blood Inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, which is due to publish its final report in May, made its final recommendations on compensation for victims and their loved ones in April 2023.

Families would be entitled to the compensation if the following circumstances apply:

if a child died or as an adult without partner or child, the money should be given to the parents;

if the infected victim who died had children but no partner, the money will go to the children;

if the infected victim had a bereaved sibling, but no parent, child or partner, the money would go to the sibling.

This amendment will come as a positive for the Smith family from Newport, who lost their son Colin to AIDS caused by an infected blood transfusion in 1990.

Parents Colin and Janet Smith expressed their dismay at the final report's delay in January, when they said that "a few months" wouldn't make a difference to a cause they have been fighting for 30 years.

The Smiths have said they are "hopeful" of getting compensation.

Jessica Morden, Newport East MP, and a strong supporter of the victims of the scandal, has previously said the government "need to get on with it".

The opportunity for interim compensation is seen by many, including director of campaign organisation Factor 8 Jason Evans, as "a testament to the recognition of the issue's gravity".

Infected blood victims and campaigners protest on College Green in Westminster, London calling for action on compensation payments for victims of the infected blood scandal. (Image: PA)

He said: "For too long, the cries for help and acknowledgment from those who lost children or parents have been overlooked.

"This amendment signifies a beacon of hope, not just for the immediate financial relief it proposes through interim payments, but for the validation it offers to families who have felt invisible in their grief.

"We stand resolute in our support for this amendment and urge the government to take immediate action."

He added: "This isn't just about compensation; it's about acknowledging all lives lost. We will continue to advocate for the rights and recognition of all those impacted."

The call for an interim payment would be another step in the right direction of the recommendations made by Chair of the Inquiry Sir Brian Langstaff in 2017, in which he advised speeding up compensation payments.

The government has said they will not be offering compensation until July, 25 days after the report has been released on May 20.

Additional reporting by Ella Pickover, Samuel Montgomery and Elena Giuliano, PA