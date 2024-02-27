A DRUG dealer has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and cannabis.
Ashley Forbes, 26, from Blackwood admitted being concerned in the supply of both drugs as well as possession with intent to supply cocaine.
The offences took place between November 5 last year and January 24, Newport Crown Court was told.
Jeffrey Jones, representing Forbes, asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
MORE NEWS: Son of senior civil servants caught red-handed drug dealing
“He accepts that he’s in a serious position but he is somebody who has matters to put in mitigation regarding his own addiction in part and his family matters and business,” his barrister said.
Judge Eugene Egan agreed but told the defendant: “You should be prepared to remain in custody when the judge sentences you.”
The case was adjourned to March 28.
Forbes, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest was remanded in custody.
