Newport City Council has made the decision to impose this new speed limit on Magor Road.

The 30mph limit will be in line with the common boundary with the County of Monmouthshire for 60 metres in a north westerly direction.

Elsewhere, vehicles are to be temporarily prohibited on or near the A4042 trunk road between Caerleon Roundabout, Newport and Cwmbran Roundabout. This is due to works taking place.

The temporary prohibition is expected to operate intermittently overnight between 8pm-6am for a maximum period of 18 months.

Notices of closures will be displayed one week before the start of any work.

Also in this week’s public notices is that Natural Resources Wales has applied for a marine licence for Rhymney Great Wharf Restoration Polders Enhancement Project.

Objections to the application should be made in writing to the Marine Licensing Team, Cardiff Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, 29 Newport Road, Cambria House, Cardiff, Cf24 OTP.

You can also email: marinelicensing@naturalresourceswals.gov.uk

People are prohibited from proceeding along the footpaths of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal from the border with Torfaen to Junction 26 of the M4's underpass for a distance of 1.65 miles.

This is due to vegetation clearance works. The order came into place on February 18, 2024 and will in place for a period not exceeding 18 months.

Lastly, The Welsh Ministers have proposed to authorise the stopping up of the length the highway leading into Longmeadow Court from its junction with Broadmead Park. This includes the former parking area of Longmeadow Court, Newport.

This order will only be authorised in order to enable a development to be carried out and will cease to have an effect if the planning permission expires or is revoked.