The independent family-run Wye Valley Brewery, has announced its new charity partnership with The Wye and Usk Foundation, a respected rivers trust committed to the health and sustainability of the rivers Wye and Usk.

Through this partnership, Herefordshire-based Wye Valley Brewery reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, a spokesperson said.

The collaboration aims to support the foundation's vital work in improving the ecology, habitat, and water quality of these iconic rivers, which are integral to the local community and natural heritage of the region.

Brewery managing director Vernon Amor said the brewery team were "thrilled" to join forces with The Wye and Usk Foundation.

"As a brewery that takes pride in our local roots and our environmental responsibilities, we believe that this partnership will make a significant positive impact on our beloved rivers and their surrounding ecosystems," he said.

The Wye and Usk Foundation has a long history of successful river restoration and conservation projects, and this partnership with Wye Valley Brewery will help further these efforts.

"The support from Wye Valley Brewery will not only aid in our current projects but also enable us to launch new initiatives aimed at protecting the rivers for future generations," said Charlie Newington-Bridges, foundation chairman.

Wye Valley Brewery plans to engage in various awareness campaigns in collaboration with The Wye and Usk Foundation.

These efforts aim to highlight the importance of river conservation and encourage community involvement in sustainability practices