JORDAN FORD, 23, of Dan-Y-Darren, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months and must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drug driving with an ecstasy derivative and a cannabis derivative in the blood on The Square, Abertridwr on August 12, 2023.

THOMAS YOUNG, 32, Broad Mead Park, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Church Road, Caldicot on September 13, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.

ZACH SEARLES, 20, of Llanarth Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Cliff Road on September 17, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH BAUGH, 30, of The Mall, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 38 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Llywelyn Road on August 20, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIRT CHALLONER, 25, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4251 on January 31.

He must pay £575 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW WATKINS, 30, of Hendre, Newtown, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 38 months after he admitted driving while disqualified on September 5, 2023.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMES HALLETT, 33, of Fairview, Blackwood must pay £1,251 in fines, a surcharge and costs after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the B4600 on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on December 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEIRON WILLIAMS, 25, of Brynview Avenue, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on June 3, 2023.

He must pay a £26 surcharge.

JASON MAY, 50, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine and cannabis in his blood on August 31, 2023.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW GWILLYM, 33, of Cemetery Road, Brynmawr was conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine on September 9, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs.

TAYONA WATSON, 38, of, Edward Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 19, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

KAI SMITH, 23, of Hamilton Street, Newport must pay £386 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HENRY GIRALDO SANCHEZ, 46, of King Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW ANTHONY PHILLIPS, 36, of Poppy Field Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID DOWNEY, 50, of Gadlys Road West, Barry must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ALBERTO-MARIUS STOICA, 29, of Chatcombe, Yate, South Gloucestershire must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorbike at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTINE RUSSELL, 32, of Chepstow Road, Sling, Gloucestershire was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving on the A466 in Monmouth on August 1, 2023.

She was fined £366 and must pay a £146 surcharge and £85 costs.