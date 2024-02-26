FORMER world champion darts player Gerwyn Price has won planning permission to open a new fish and chip shop in his home village.
The Iceman has been given approval to convert a former pharmacy in Markham into a new takeaway.
Caerphilly Council planners said Mr Price’s plans would have “minimal” impact on nearby properties in Abernant Road, and there were “no concerns in terms of neighbour amenity”.
Plans show the roof of the former pharmacy will also be raised slightly, to create an upper-floor area that will become a staff room.
The proposed chip shop could create one full-time and four part-time jobs, according to the planning application submitted to the council.
No neighbours objected to the darts star’s plans.
Caerphilly Council approved the application, subject to several conditions – including that opening hours are limited to 9am-9pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am-8pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
