Louis Gray, 32, believes he was “racially profiled” at the Hobbycraft store in Harlech Retail Park.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “In today’s episode of wearing your black skin in public, I was racially profiled and refused service at Hobbycraft - trying to buy paint for an arts and craft project with my four-year-old.

“I was refused service as I may be about to undertake an ‘incidence of graffiti’.

“My four-year-old has been left confused and questioned why didn’t daddy get served because he’s Black? Why did that happen? Would that happen to me because I’m like you daddy?"

The dad, who works as an equality, diversity and inclusion manager for Sport Wales, says he was "surrounded" by three members of staff, one of whom waved for more support. He said: "I did not raise my voice once, just wore my blackness."

After being challenged, staff allegedly told Mr Gray they were following their “Challenge 25” policy by asking anyone who looks under 25 for ID when purchasing an age-restricted product.

'Zero tolerance'





Hobbycraft has apologised for Mr Gray’s experience and affirmed its “zero tolerance approach to racism”.

In an email sent to him yesterday, February 26, the company said: “We would once again like to apologise for your recent experience in our store, we have a zero tolerance approach to racism here at Hobbycraft and this is not how we want any of our customers to feel.

Hobbycraft says it has a 'zero tolerance approach to racism' (Image: Google)

“As an employer we are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for our colleagues and customers, and therefore take your feedback very seriously.

“We are continuing to investigate this with our Newport store team. Your situation involved the purchase of age restricted product which requires age verification, meaning all colleagues are trained to ask for ID should they believe the customer is under the age of 25.

“As you were unable to share ID with our colleagues, they were unfortunately unable to authorise the sale. Like many other retailers, we support the ‘Challenge 25 Policy’, this is a requirement of all customers who could look under 25.

“All our colleagues are required to complete diversity focused training, to ensure fair treatment of both customers and other colleagues and we want to reiterate again how seriously we’re taking this.”