It has been announced on Facebook that the former Lite Bites café on Caerleon Road in Newport, which has been closed for some time, is now under new management and set to reopen under a new name early next week.

Now set to operate under the name Lite and Loaded, the café is under the management of Kane Griffiths, a Newport local, and his partner.

They have been hard at work during February, completing a full refurbishment and testing out a range of options for their menu, including specials such as loaded skin-on fries, a decadent mix of fries, slow cooked BBQ beef brisket, mature cheddar cheese and jalapenos, and a sauce of choice.

The team have been trialling a wide range of other options for their menu while the final stages of the refurb have been completed, such as a variety of breakfast or brunch options and a unique chargrilled chicken tikka breast, with lightly spiced Cajun rice & freshly chopped mixed leaf salad.

They will also offer a selection of typical brunch or light bite lunch options, such as jacket potatoes and sandwiches.

Mr Griffiths has also highlighted on his social media posts that many of the meals will be able to be adapted to fit the customer's preference.

The café can be found on 155 Caerleon Road, Newport, on the site of the former Lite Bites, with the planned opening date of Monday, March 4, while opening hours are yet to be fully confirmed.

You can find out more and stay updated by following their Facebook and Instagram pages, with the handle @liteandloaded, where regular updates and menu teasers will be posted in the run up to the official opening day.